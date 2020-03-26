Previous
Photo 1092

26: Rainbow: Green Cat

This little green fluffball is a decoration on my oven gloves. She meowed at me when I was looking around the house for a green item and said she had always dreamed of being a star. So now she is!

Getting some long awaited jobs done during Lockdown. Teenager and I pulled out all the CD's yesterday, checked they were all in the correct boxes and then refiled them all alphabetically. Also a fun way of discovering what you had that you had forgotten you had!

Today I am going to get the Teenager to wash the car on the driveway and I will write some letters to friends I know are isolating by themselves as they are older and have no family in the house. The postal service is still running, so it is a great time to send something handwritten through the post to someone who might need cheering.

I have noticed that when you look outwards at what other people may be needing, it gives your mind less space to focus on yourself, your own needs and your own fears. When I think of someone I can't see at the moment, I pray for them a simple prayer for God to help them with what they need and bless them today.
Margo ace
One Cool Cat!!
March 26th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is a lovely oven mitt
March 26th, 2020  
Brennie B
Hello green cat.your five minutes of fame!
March 26th, 2020  
