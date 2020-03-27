27: Rainbow: At home?

This is my Doll's House that my boys bought me for my birthday about 10 years ago. I've had great fun setting it up and getting things for it over time. Suitable blue for today!



So how are you doing? Many of us now in Lockdown or Self-Isolation. Home Sweet Home, though suddenly it can feel like a prison when you are no longer allowed to leave it.



Another way to look at it is that it is a perfect opportunity to slow down, take stock of what is important in your life and learn to relax again at a deeper level. Sometimes we rush through life at breakneck speed. We eat too much, sleep too little, fill our time with work and entertainment, but sometimes never stop to check out where we are in our deepest places. Deep in your soul where the real you lives. Where your true desires, fears and joys reside.



Good to stop, reassess and feed your soul. I find my peace in God. He's where I find my place in the world and He's the One in charge at the end of the day. So while I have been busy playing tennis with my fears, back and forth worrying, I am learning again to slow down, stop, pray and look for God and give Him my attention again. I am finding that helps.