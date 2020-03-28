28: Rainbow: Seeds of Hope

This little purple flower is a design on my lap tray I sometimes use in my lounge. Perfect for today's purple methinks!



You are probably familiar with the legend of the two wolves fighting? There are various versions, some more detailed than others but basically one is bad and one is good. One is darkness and despair, the other is light and hope. Which one wins the fight? The one you feed.



Feeding flowers and shrubs good things makes them grow strongly, produce good seeds and give you another display of beauty the following year. Deprive them of water or the right kind of soil or light and they will not thrive.



This season is a challenging one for us all. The media is full of dramatic news and fear is rife. But you can choose what you feed your own mind. Knowing facts is good, but continually feeding fear is not going to produce peace, wellbeing and a sense of hope. In fact, it will do the opposite.



So choose what you listen to and how much of it you listen to. Be informed but don't continually meditate on bad and scary things. Choose things that make you smile, things you enjoy, develop a thankful attitude to what you do have.



Fear produces more fear and ultimately panic and despair.

Fill your mind with other things, good things. Let it begin to hope that there will be an end to this and that you will come through it. Things may be different in many ways, but "everything will alright in the end, and if it is not alright, it is not yet the end."

Feed your hope.



You do actually have a choice about what you allow to stay in your mind. Silk or velcro? Choose what you allow to stick to you and what you allow to slide off again. And choose to encourage other people too. We're all scared. Let's feed hope in each other.