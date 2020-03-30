30: Rainbow: Austria in my kitchen

Austria. One of my favourite places in the world. Last Summer we took a 3 week driving tour around central Europe, which included Austria. On a particularly wet day when we were in the Salzburg area, we returned to the Stiegl Brewery, which has a fabulous interactive museum and tour, including 3 free beers at the end. Who could resist?



Their symbol of the steps relates to the first document where the brewery is mentioned on 16th June 1492 as "the brewhouse by the steps" next to the Almkanal, where the city was provided with fresh water and they drew the water for brewing the beer also. These little red steps are on everything they make on the labels and in the decor of the buildings. This little metal sign is on the windowsill of our kitchen.



Had a bit of a wobble yesterday and I am sure many of you have at times. The place we find ourselves is unknown to us. It's rather a long time since the last global pandemic (thankfully!) and I felt tearful and suddenly everything was poignant. Completely normal, of course.



So today, I come back to my own thoughts of looking outwards, prayer, keeping busy and remembering that despite how scary this is at times, every day brings us one day closer to this all being over.