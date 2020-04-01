Rainbow's End

Not a crock of gold at this rainbow's end and not a leprechaun in sight, but it's fun to see the whole calendar and the way the stripes of colour work over the whole month.



One thing I am loving so much is that 365 is a place you can talk. Reading people's comments connects you to people and places across the globe and lately we have not just been encouraging one another's photography efforts, but helping each other through these difficult days in our world.



Just wanted to say thank you for who you are and for the things you write. It's totally brilliant and I really appreciate you all.