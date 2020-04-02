Thank you, NHS & key workers

On my walk in the streets around my home yesterday, I photographed some of the rainbows children had drawn and put in the windows. Many had messages on saying thank you to key workers and the NHS. The centre right one was a chalk drawing on the driveway of a house by the pavement.



Nice to see these things out there when you are walking. It reminds you there are actually people behind all those closed doors and somewhere the children are still laughing and drawing and probably driving each other nuts!



Every day at the moment I receive more news of people I know who have died, who are in ICU or who are ill with the virus. Tough days indeed for so many. Today I need to brave going out there to buy food for my lovely parents and deliver it to them. It will be nice to see them, if only from the opposite end of the path near their house, leaving the food on the doorstep. I look forward to the day I can enter the house again and have a cup of tea with them.



Lots of love to all of you, wherever you are and however you are feeling today. We are again one day closer to this all being over.