Thank you, NHS & key workers by casablanca
Photo 1099

Thank you, NHS & key workers

On my walk in the streets around my home yesterday, I photographed some of the rainbows children had drawn and put in the windows. Many had messages on saying thank you to key workers and the NHS. The centre right one was a chalk drawing on the driveway of a house by the pavement.

Nice to see these things out there when you are walking. It reminds you there are actually people behind all those closed doors and somewhere the children are still laughing and drawing and probably driving each other nuts!

Every day at the moment I receive more news of people I know who have died, who are in ICU or who are ill with the virus. Tough days indeed for so many. Today I need to brave going out there to buy food for my lovely parents and deliver it to them. It will be nice to see them, if only from the opposite end of the path near their house, leaving the food on the doorstep. I look forward to the day I can enter the house again and have a cup of tea with them.

Lots of love to all of you, wherever you are and however you are feeling today. We are again one day closer to this all being over.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Casablanca

Newbank Lass ace
sending love of this tough day. we have rainbows that we painted in our windows to.
April 2nd, 2020  
JackieR ace
Beautiful collage! Tonight when we applaud let's ALL who are keeping this country running so we can protect NHS.

I have a rainbow bear, in a hammock with fairy lights, in my window!!

This is getter sadder every day as more people know someone affected.
April 2nd, 2020  
Babs ace
A very emotional collage. So sorry to hear you know people who have died. I still have to think positive and not let this virus defeat me. There has been 3 times in my life when I have nearly ended up dead and I know where the bottom is. I can't go back there again. Hope you can find strength to stay positive. We are keeping an eye on friends who aren't as mobile as us and I need to stay strong for them. We will all have a nice cup of tea together when this is over. Lots of love xx
April 2nd, 2020  
Jane Martin ace
Even though we're all in the same boat, for some reason, your post choked me up. I think the collage is so perfect for your wording. Lots of love to you.
April 2nd, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This virus is so destructive and causing much distress work wide, I’m sorry people close to you have died. On a positive note though, I’m loving these rainbows
April 2nd, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful and very evocative. Our children haven't come to visit for the last 15 or even more days but we chat regularly on messenger and can see each other as if we are together. But it's a pain to know that my son, a Consultant in Psychiatry has to see to his patients (very often by video-conferencing) and son-in-law has to go to the office because of his work. Thank God daughter and daughter-in-law are at home working/learning through computer chats.
April 2nd, 2020  
