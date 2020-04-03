Laughter

Yesterday, me and the Teenager did some food shopping for my parents, who are in isolation as the Govt has banned anyone over 70 from leaving the house at all for at least 12 weeks.



You can see we are wearing antimicrobial gloves - these are a particular kind from a company my hubby is involved with that have a special coating to kill bacteria and viruses within a minute of contact. Extremely helpful and useful in this present climate. We always wear this when out at shops or handling anything for my parents to avoid picking up or passing on anything.



I got my Nikon camera out of my car boot to take a photo of them on the zoom where they were standing just inside their front door. We stand half way down their garden path to talk to them.



My Dad did the same thing at the same time, so amusingly I have a photo of him taking a photo of me and he has the same. This is his photo......obviously.....as this is me and my Teenager!



A diary shot of how we function right now. My parents are doing well - happy that the last time they left the house was over a fortnight ago now and they are not ill, so they hadn't picked this virus up last time they were out. Good news indeed. Now the long haul to keep them safe.



Still reminding myself every day is one day closer to this all being over. Hang on to hope, friends. This won't end soon, but it WILL end.