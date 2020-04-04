Previous
Joining in by casablanca
Joining in

Yesterday was a particularly difficult day and by lunchtime I was in pieces. Needed to divert my mind and emotions away from all that was happening.

So I picked up my pencils and a piece of paper and started joining in with the children of the nation, who have been posting rainbows in their windows. I am rubbish at drawing, but I drew this one and another that I stuck on our front door that reads "Thank you Postman and Delivery Drivers."

So many people still working to hold together our services as well as the wonderful NHS workers in our care homes and hospitals. Thank you to all of them.

4th April 2020

Casablanca

