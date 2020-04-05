Me and Poly Tician

Yesterday, my lovely choirmaster organised a "holiday theme" Zoom call for anyone who could join. You needed to wear Summer clothes and I so I put on a Summer top, my sunglasses and borrowed Poly Tician. He is the parrot I bought my hubby for fun after he smashed up his ankle on that skiing accident about 15 months ago - well, he was hopping around on crutches like Long John Silver, so it seemed appropriate at the time! (And gosh, my hair colour is changing fast! I seem to be going darker and whiter!!)



Thanks for all your kind comments yesterday. Feeling so shaken has taken me completely by surprise and I am working my back from it. From things that were written, it is clear I am far from alone in this. I realise it has been building and I have been walking a tightrope between coping and not coping and the difference is small to go one way or the other. There will be many like me, I think, who suddenly find themselves emotional over nothing much because it's simmering in there.



Better out than in methinks. Knowing so many people who are sick or in ICU or who have died this week has taken its toll. But when I woke up this morning, clear as a bell in my mind were the words "The Lord God is with you, He is mighty to save." It's a quote from the Bible book of Zephaniah and it was a very calming thing to hear as I awoke today.



Sunshine out there, we will enjoy it in our garden. One day, we will be able to get in the car and go to the beach again. Just not today. Take care today, lovely friends.