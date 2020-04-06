Previous
Friends by casablanca
Photo 1103

Friends

Friends. Not an exhaustive collage by any measure, but a few random photos of fun times with friends over the last few years or so. Loved what The Queen said yesterday in her television message, such an inspiring lady.

And yes, good times will return. We will meet again. We will laugh and drink wine, sing and eat, enjoy the look in people's eye without it being on a computer screen. We will hug, we will joke, we will live again. So today I am remembering better times and thanking God for my friends ❤️
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
  • 365 Main Album
  • 6th April 2020 10:34am
Lynn ace
That’s a lovely collage to lift the spirits
April 6th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous collage, so much to look and at and it made me smile
April 6th, 2020  
Babs ace
What a fabulously uplifting collage, a real labour of love putting all these photos together and probably creating lots of memories in the process too.
April 6th, 2020  
Jane Martin ace
Lovely collage, made me smile...and I don't even know the people!
April 6th, 2020  
