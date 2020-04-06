Friends

Friends. Not an exhaustive collage by any measure, but a few random photos of fun times with friends over the last few years or so. Loved what The Queen said yesterday in her television message, such an inspiring lady.



And yes, good times will return. We will meet again. We will laugh and drink wine, sing and eat, enjoy the look in people's eye without it being on a computer screen. We will hug, we will joke, we will live again. So today I am remembering better times and thanking God for my friends ❤️