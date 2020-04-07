Choir Rehearsal

On Zoom last night with other members of the choir, attempting a rehearsal despite the delay factor on sound and hearing everyone sing at different times! My iPad only shows four of the faces at a time, so I have to scroll across the images at the bottom to see all the others, but I thought it would be a good diary shot to take a screen shot. It's always a joy to see those friendly faces online.



Hoping our PM Boris Johnson will recover from the virus now he is in the ICU. We need him back to lead the country right now!



Sending love to all of you from my home on Lockdown to you wherever you are. We are again one day closer to this all being over. Hold on to hope. ❤️