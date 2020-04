Fireglow

On our exercise walk yesterday evening, we passed by the churchyard and were surprised to see quite a bonfire going on in there! But as our garden waste collections have now been cancelled til further notice and our local Tip is also closed, I guess they had plenty of grass and leaves to deal with and found this solution.



I rather liked the dusky glow of it against the evening sky. Only had my little phone with me, but it recorded the moment anyway.