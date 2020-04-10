Hot Cross Buns

When I was a child, the only day in the year you could buy Hot Cross Buns was Good Friday. The Bakery in the village would open early for just a few hours and my brother and I would be sent down to buy the buns, running home with them in a brown paper bag, ready to split, toast and put butter on for mid morning coffee time. A huge annual treat.



Now you can pretty much buy them all year round, which I find rather odd!



As today is Good Friday, these are our Hot Cross Buns waiting to be toasted.......