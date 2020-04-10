When I was a child, the only day in the year you could buy Hot Cross Buns was Good Friday. The Bakery in the village would open early for just a few hours and my brother and I would be sent down to buy the buns, running home with them in a brown paper bag, ready to split, toast and put butter on for mid morning coffee time. A huge annual treat.
Now you can pretty much buy them all year round, which I find rather odd!
As today is Good Friday, these are our Hot Cross Buns waiting to be toasted.......
Now as with Cream Eggs you see them in shops as soon as the Christmas food is off the shelves!!!