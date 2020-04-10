Previous
Hot Cross Buns by casablanca
When I was a child, the only day in the year you could buy Hot Cross Buns was Good Friday. The Bakery in the village would open early for just a few hours and my brother and I would be sent down to buy the buns, running home with them in a brown paper bag, ready to split, toast and put butter on for mid morning coffee time. A huge annual treat.

Now you can pretty much buy them all year round, which I find rather odd!

As today is Good Friday, these are our Hot Cross Buns waiting to be toasted.......
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Casablanca

Margo ace
& we would never eat them till Easter Sunday either!! Nice shot
April 10th, 2020  
Annie D ace
those were the days
April 10th, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
Lovely photo and memories. Mine are similar.....paper bags from the baker's shop.
Now as with Cream Eggs you see them in shops as soon as the Christmas food is off the shelves!!!
April 10th, 2020  
Newbank Lass ace
I only like them at Easter too. Hubby doesn't like them toasted but I think they are best like that.
April 10th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
These look delicious. I love them. It haven’t had even one this year
April 10th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Isn’t it sad that we can get so many special things all year round now and not just at the right time! Nothing is special any more! We always had our hot cross buns on Easter Sunday.
April 10th, 2020  
