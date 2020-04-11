Previous
Baffled Elf by casablanca
Photo 1108

Baffled Elf

It's the 11th today, so that makes it an Elf Day.

He is baffled this morning.

Firstly, he has met a girl elf and isn't sure if it is okay to chat her up, particularly as she is made of chocolate and his preference would be to eat her.

Secondly, he is confused that she is a Chrismas Elf and it is Easter. He clearly doesn't understand the idea of "half price clearance sale," which when it involves chocolate is a no brainer.

If she is still around later today, which I doubt somehow, he will discover that chocolate and a weather forecast of 25 degrees in the shade are not a good combination and the new love of his life will undoubtedly melt. Maybe that is why she looks so worried.......


11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

