Happy Easter! by casablanca
Photo 1109

Happy Easter!

With love to you all from our house to yours.

I got up early to see the dawn this morning and it was beautiful to be wandering around, hearing birdsong and watching the light appear.

Wishing you a lovely day, whether you are celebrating Easter, Passover or another festival.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
NZkites ace
Happy Easter to you and your family. Stay safe.
April 12th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@nzkites How lovely to see you! Happy Easter to you and yours too and you stay safe too. All the best
April 12th, 2020  
