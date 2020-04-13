Previous
Easter Morning Sunrise by casablanca
Photo 1110

Easter Morning Sunrise

Took this yesterday morning. It's grey and windy here today and I'm having to work again at taking one day at a time as it is all I can handle.

My choir friend, who has been in the ICU the past couple of weeks, died early yesterday morning. So the day was a mix of beauty and joy together with tears and sadness.

We are not alone in this. Across the globe there are people wrestling with sudden unexpected loss and the uncertainties of the future. I think the twin sisters of hope and sorrow will be hand in hand for some time to come, but still I must choose to hold on to hope. Every day. One day at a time.

When this is all done, we will have a celebration for our friend's life. But for now, the sun rises and the sun sets. We wait. We hope. We hold on.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details

Newbank Lass ace
So sorry, and saddened by your update. Tired wobbliness here too. Sending love for today, for strength to walk through each hour.
April 13th, 2020  
Wylie ace
beautiful silhouette, sorry to hear of your sad loss.
April 13th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@newbank Oh dear, lovely lady, sending the same to you too. One day at a time. Much love to you today.
April 13th, 2020  
Lastrami
Great silhouettes and colours. I love the mood. Fav
April 13th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Great capture and sentiments. We will be victorious do not doubt that. Just a little more patience. Fav.
April 13th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
So sorry to hear about your choir friend, hope you are ok. I feel so much more hope and sorrow ahead until we get on top of this nastiness. Beautiful photo
April 13th, 2020  
