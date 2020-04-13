Easter Morning Sunrise

Took this yesterday morning. It's grey and windy here today and I'm having to work again at taking one day at a time as it is all I can handle.



My choir friend, who has been in the ICU the past couple of weeks, died early yesterday morning. So the day was a mix of beauty and joy together with tears and sadness.



We are not alone in this. Across the globe there are people wrestling with sudden unexpected loss and the uncertainties of the future. I think the twin sisters of hope and sorrow will be hand in hand for some time to come, but still I must choose to hold on to hope. Every day. One day at a time.



When this is all done, we will have a celebration for our friend's life. But for now, the sun rises and the sun sets. We wait. We hope. We hold on.