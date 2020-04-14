Previous
Laurel by casablanca
Photo 1111

Laurel

This year, the laurel flowers are particularly plentiful, which is lovely to see. I took this last night on our "permitted exercise" walk and rather enjoyed the way they looked in the evening sun.

I really look forward to the walk. It helps with all the distressing news of friends sick or dying. Learning to ebb and flow more with the emotions of life at the moment, which are very strong. It's important not to beat yourself up for those low moments, I think. Essential to process and let the powerful emotions out so they don't fester.

One day at a time.
