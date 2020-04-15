Still beautiful

Would you believe these yellow roses were given to me by my son on 21st March, the day before Mother's Day and they have only just gone over? Amazing longevity!



Whenever I buy roses, they are gone over by day 5. Whenever my Teenager buys them, they last for weeks! He must have a magic touch.



They are now on our makeshift compost heap for drying things out before adding to the grass clippings. We don't have a compost bin, but we do know that solely using grass is a bad idea and you need brown matter as well as green. So I am drying out the dead heading I did of all our daffodils under the trees to help it along and now my roses have joined the fray.



The rainbow one was fun too. Not quite sure how they managed to produce those with each petal a different colour, but it was great fun to have.