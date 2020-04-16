Breakfast Visitor

Our gazebo in the garden that was enabling our fair skins to sit outdoors in the sunshine was blown away and ripped to shreds by a strong gust of wind on Monday.



So we put up our old canvas tent that we used to go camping in. Last trip using this was in 2008, so we weren't sure it would have survived being stored in the garage for that long! But it is fine and provides at least a space to be outdoors without burning, odd as it may look.



Our robin is delighted. It has given him a place to sit and perch and survey the land when he is out hunting for food. Caught him this morning through our conservatory window with a lovely juicy worm in his beak to take home to his nesting family in the hedge.



Not pin sharp and he was a long way off through a window, but fun to see him there.