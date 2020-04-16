Previous
Next
Breakfast Visitor by casablanca
Photo 1113

Breakfast Visitor

Our gazebo in the garden that was enabling our fair skins to sit outdoors in the sunshine was blown away and ripped to shreds by a strong gust of wind on Monday.

So we put up our old canvas tent that we used to go camping in. Last trip using this was in 2008, so we weren't sure it would have survived being stored in the garage for that long! But it is fine and provides at least a space to be outdoors without burning, odd as it may look.

Our robin is delighted. It has given him a place to sit and perch and survey the land when he is out hunting for food. Caught him this morning through our conservatory window with a lovely juicy worm in his beak to take home to his nesting family in the hedge.

Not pin sharp and he was a long way off through a window, but fun to see him there.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
304% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I've heard others who did this and commend it so much! There is nothing like spending a whole night in a place that is familiar! Noises, uncomfortableness etc. You did this?
April 16th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@maggiemae Not yet - it is still frosty and freezing at night! But sunny in the daytime, so we use it as a place to sit protected from the sun as we all have to be careful. I went out there yesterday morning with my guitar and played for a while and sang. That was fun to do outdoors. Made me feel like a teenager again!
April 16th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Great catch of this cute little bird. My kids used to use our tent as a cubby house in the garden
April 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise