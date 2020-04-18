Sorting

Our library upstairs has been awaiting sorting for a while with new arrivals ending up stacked on the shelf edges and nearby floor, the shelves heaving at the seams!



We are all bookaholics in our house. This was a job I had reserved for this Summer when the Teenager was to be away working as a Watersports Instructor and hubby was due to be sailing, completing his Yachtmaster qualification. But alas times have changed and those things are on hold for who knows how long.



So instead of having several rooms to spread the hundreds of books out in, they are all now stacked on the lounge floor. So my job today is to sort them, file them and get those shelves back up and running. Wish me luck! Too easy to get distracted by finding a forgotten treasure.......