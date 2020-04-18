Previous
Our library upstairs has been awaiting sorting for a while with new arrivals ending up stacked on the shelf edges and nearby floor, the shelves heaving at the seams!

We are all bookaholics in our house. This was a job I had reserved for this Summer when the Teenager was to be away working as a Watersports Instructor and hubby was due to be sailing, completing his Yachtmaster qualification. But alas times have changed and those things are on hold for who knows how long.

So instead of having several rooms to spread the hundreds of books out in, they are all now stacked on the lounge floor. So my job today is to sort them, file them and get those shelves back up and running. Wish me luck! Too easy to get distracted by finding a forgotten treasure.......
Kathy A ace
Book lovers always seem to have way too many books. How are you sorting and filing them?
April 18th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@kjarn I haven't quite decided yet, but I will probably plump for alphabetical since I can always remember an author's name but don't always get the book title right!
April 18th, 2020  
Newbank Lass ace
Are you getting rid of them? Eldest has got through to the final stage of judging for bbc 500 word story competition. The winners get 6ft2 height of books. He said over tea yesterday. I think the winners will need a new bookshelf too.
April 18th, 2020  
Newbank Lass ace
Do you have a whole room as a library? How exciting!!
April 18th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
yes, yes -- I have piles like those, too! In several places in the house! Do you sort by categories? I used to be a librarian so that's how my library started out being organized but it's morphed over the years.
April 18th, 2020  
