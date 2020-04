Busy Bee

Still being a busy bee sorting out my library here. Tons still to do - a bigger job than I anticipated!!



But still watched the St Andrews the Great church service from Cambridge online this morning and popped into the garden to say hello to my flowers. Loved watching the bees in action around the clematis and bluebells. I like the speed of his little wings here. So fast!



Have a good Sunday, people! I am headed back to the library......