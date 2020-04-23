Previous
Pollen Count Triptych by casablanca
Ridiculously high pollen count at the moment and every day my car looks like this.......

The top one is coated in pollen with flowers that fall from a neighbour's maple tree too.

So this is before.....during..... and after!

I didnt place either of the flowers, they landed there by themselves!

Nice to get the car clean, but it only lasts a few hours. Hoping the pollen count goes down again soon, my poor Teenager is really suffering and even I am getting snuffly this year. When he goes out, if he coughs (hay fever always makes him cough as well as sneeze!) everyone gives him the evil eye and thinks he has the coronavirus!

To all my English compatriots, happy St George's Day!
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, I get it, even though I'm not a hay fever sufferer. It is NOT the time to be coughing anywhere!!! Happy St. George's Day and Earth Day! Nice triptych too.
April 23rd, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Nice triptych but what a mess!
April 23rd, 2020  
JackieR ace
I have to assure those in a queue when I cough it's hayfever too.

Clever tryptich
April 23rd, 2020  
