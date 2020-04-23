Pollen Count Triptych

Ridiculously high pollen count at the moment and every day my car looks like this.......



The top one is coated in pollen with flowers that fall from a neighbour's maple tree too.



So this is before.....during..... and after!



I didnt place either of the flowers, they landed there by themselves!



Nice to get the car clean, but it only lasts a few hours. Hoping the pollen count goes down again soon, my poor Teenager is really suffering and even I am getting snuffly this year. When he goes out, if he coughs (hay fever always makes him cough as well as sneeze!) everyone gives him the evil eye and thinks he has the coronavirus!



To all my English compatriots, happy St George's Day!