Beech Tree by casablanca
Beech Tree

I have a large copper beech tree in my garden, which gives a lot of pleasure as its colours change through the seasons. Currently it is just coming through into leaf.

Photographed this yesterday afternoon when the sun was shining behind it.

I have been really tired out the last day or so and had to take a bit of a rest yesterday and slept in this morning. Seems crazy since I am doing less compared to my normal life, but I think the underlying stress of the situation is probably an energy sapper and the weather has been hot lately. I'm not good in heat!

Cooler temperatures today and the weekend has arrived. Though I have some sympathy with the meme that says the days of the week have been renamed Thisday Thatday Otherday Someday Yesterday Today and Nextday!

Reminding myself this morning that even though the end is nowhere near in sight, I am still one day closer to this being over than I was yesterday.
Casablanca

Kathy A ace
Amazing light!
April 25th, 2020  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and light!
April 25th, 2020  
