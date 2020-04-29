Previous
Old Smokey by casablanca
Old Smokey

Amused me to look up in the sky in my garden and see this tree look as if it is exhaling smoke from a cigarette! Or maybe it's a woodbine.....

Cloud and rain returning in the next hour or two, but nice to see a blue sky just for a moment.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Casablanca

casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Maggiemae
Well captured....you know I used to be a tree!
April 29th, 2020  
Jane Martin
It's funny, you seem to notice clouds so much more when you're into photography, I'm always walking round looking in the sky! It's hard to believe you have rain coming, that sky looks so blue! My sky is grey here, and I'm only about an hour from you!
April 29th, 2020  
