Previous
Next
Photo 1126
Old Smokey
Amused me to look up in the sky in my garden and see this tree look as if it is exhaling smoke from a cigarette! Or maybe it's a woodbine.....
Cloud and rain returning in the next hour or two, but nice to see a blue sky just for a moment.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
2
0
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
29th April 2020 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
Well captured....you know I used to be a tree!
April 29th, 2020
Jane Martin
ace
It's funny, you seem to notice clouds so much more when you're into photography, I'm always walking round looking in the sky! It's hard to believe you have rain coming, that sky looks so blue! My sky is grey here, and I'm only about an hour from you!
April 29th, 2020
