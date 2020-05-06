Previous
F is for Fractal by casablanca
Photo 1133

F is for Fractal

Margaret Brown @craftymeg got me into creating these via an app called Frax HD on my iPad. It's creative and fun and I so enjoyed hers, I set about making my own.

My Teenager selected this one my creations as he loved the way the purply pinks blended into the greeny blues.
Casablanca

Maggiemae ace
I can't believe you got this wonderful creation here with an app! You must have really understood the rules and direction! fav
May 6th, 2020  
Hazel ace
Very beautiful! I have a love/hate relationship with my iPad (more hate than love) so Frax HD might reconcile us!
May 6th, 2020  
