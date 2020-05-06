Sign up
Photo 1133
F is for Fractal
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
got me into creating these via an app called Frax HD on my iPad. It's creative and fun and I so enjoyed hers, I set about making my own.
My Teenager selected this one my creations as he loved the way the purply pinks blended into the greeny blues.
6th May 2020
6th May 20
Maggiemae
ace
I can't believe you got this wonderful creation here with an app! You must have really understood the rules and direction! fav
May 6th, 2020
Hazel
ace
Very beautiful! I have a love/hate relationship with my iPad (more hate than love) so Frax HD might reconcile us!
May 6th, 2020
