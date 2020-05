G is for Grass

The last of the bluebells up on the bank in my garden and the grass is growing longer. We don't mow this section until all the bulbs are done.



Glad you enjoyed the fractal yesterday - I think there will have been a lot of downloads of the app to play with them! It's not at all hard to do, but it is quite mesmerising fun to have a bit of a doodle on there. Enjoy!