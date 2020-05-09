I is for Impressionism

An ICM on some forget-me-nots and pansies in my front garden in an attempt to create an Impressionist image.



I've always loved Impressionism in both art and music. Debussy is a particular favourite of mine, the way the notes ebb and flow across the piano keys is so delightful and so quintessentially Impressionist in its evocation of water.



I am not much of an art person and know few artists in truth, but Monet has always been a firm favourite. The colour and the light of his painting is sublime and I love looking more closely to see the multi coloured shades that make up the overall image. You don't see them at a cursory glance, only on a closer inspection. Such a gift.