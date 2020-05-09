Previous
Next
I is for Impressionism by casablanca
Photo 1136

I is for Impressionism

An ICM on some forget-me-nots and pansies in my front garden in an attempt to create an Impressionist image.

I've always loved Impressionism in both art and music. Debussy is a particular favourite of mine, the way the notes ebb and flow across the piano keys is so delightful and so quintessentially Impressionist in its evocation of water.

I am not much of an art person and know few artists in truth, but Monet has always been a firm favourite. The colour and the light of his painting is sublime and I love looking more closely to see the multi coloured shades that make up the overall image. You don't see them at a cursory glance, only on a closer inspection. Such a gift.
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
311% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Is it upside down? Its lovely colours and impressions.
May 9th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@pusspup No, right way up......but now you make me want to stand on my head and see what it looks like the other way up!
May 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise