N is for Needles

Anyone who knows me would be rolling on the floor laughing now because I am the world's worst seamstress and can't sew for toffee!



But sometimes needs must and I have needles and pins and thread.......and they live inside my square orange and white sewing box given to me - I think - by my Great Auntie Ada when I was about 5 years old.



As a child, I used to go to her flat in east London during the Summer holidays to visit regularly and she spent many hours trying to teach me to knit and sew, but I never could get the hang of it!



She did manage to teach me to make models with white paper straws and to make origami boxes and frogs and birds, so I wasn't completely useless! And I was good at helping her recapture her budgies when they were loose in the flat and she was trying to get them back in the cage! Smiling at the long ago memories now.