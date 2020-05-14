Previous
N is for Needles by casablanca
N is for Needles

Anyone who knows me would be rolling on the floor laughing now because I am the world's worst seamstress and can't sew for toffee!

But sometimes needs must and I have needles and pins and thread.......and they live inside my square orange and white sewing box given to me - I think - by my Great Auntie Ada when I was about 5 years old.

As a child, I used to go to her flat in east London during the Summer holidays to visit regularly and she spent many hours trying to teach me to knit and sew, but I never could get the hang of it!

She did manage to teach me to make models with white paper straws and to make origami boxes and frogs and birds, so I wasn't completely useless! And I was good at helping her recapture her budgies when they were loose in the flat and she was trying to get them back in the cage! Smiling at the long ago memories now.
Casablanca

ace
Casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Wylie ace
It does look like you should stick to budgies:) nice shot.
May 14th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Cellotape and staples there for a reason along with that iron on hemming stuff!!!! Most professional shot Ms C!!
May 14th, 2020  
Hazel ace
An image to catch the eye and a text to bring back memories of our own! I used to sew a lot but knitting has always remained a mystery to me.
May 14th, 2020  
