O is for Olympics by casablanca
Photo 1142

O is for Olympics

Remember the London 2012 Summer Olympic Games?  We loved it.  Very local for us. We didn't manage to get tickets for the main site, but we did get to attend the rowing in Windsor and saw the first gold medal won there for Team GB.

In September, we managed to get tickets for the athletics in the main stadium for the Paralympics, which was brilliant.

This triptych is of us at those two events plus the Olympic toy mascots that were on sale at the time that I just rediscovered in the Teenager's old toy cupboard.

Memories!
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Casablanca

Maggiemae ace
I loved all the olympics - couldn't wait! It must have been so exciting with the rowing!
May 15th, 2020  
