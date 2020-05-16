Previous
P is for Playbox by casablanca
Photo 1143

P is for Playbox

I have always been an avid reader and as a child used to visit my local library every Saturday to take out the 3 books allowed on my ticket. I had always read them all by teatime and read them repeatedly until I could finally return to the library to change them the following Saturday.

A big treat was always to have annuals at Christmas and my Great Auntie Ada (of the sewing box fame!) gave me a pile of books from her collection once and I have treasured them ever since.

They are not in pristine condition by any extreme, having been read and re-read by other children before me too, but I do love them. This is one of mine from her collection from 1928. I love the ideas in the "Fun for Winter Evenings," especially the mirror trick! I love the drawing style and the long and short stories.

All very "Jeeves and Wooster" and utterly delightful.
16th May 2020

Casablanca

@jyokota @taffy Methinks you might enjoy this one! Weren't the books of this era glorious fun?
May 16th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
It's amazing that you have this fabulous book, such a treasure!
May 16th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
nice graphic illustration in these books :)
May 16th, 2020  
Diana ace
What wonderful treasures you have, they still look good too.
May 16th, 2020  
Inga Johansson ace
Tommy Tabby could be one of the modern city folks on their elctric scooters :)
May 16th, 2020  
Babs ace
What a fabulous keepsake. I tried the matchstick trick and couldn't break the match either. Haven't read the others yet.

Who said I am in my second childhood!
May 16th, 2020  
