P is for Playbox

I have always been an avid reader and as a child used to visit my local library every Saturday to take out the 3 books allowed on my ticket. I had always read them all by teatime and read them repeatedly until I could finally return to the library to change them the following Saturday.



A big treat was always to have annuals at Christmas and my Great Auntie Ada (of the sewing box fame!) gave me a pile of books from her collection once and I have treasured them ever since.



They are not in pristine condition by any extreme, having been read and re-read by other children before me too, but I do love them. This is one of mine from her collection from 1928. I love the ideas in the "Fun for Winter Evenings," especially the mirror trick! I love the drawing style and the long and short stories.



All very "Jeeves and Wooster" and utterly delightful.