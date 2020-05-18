Previous
R is for Rainbow by casablanca
Photo 1145

R is for Rainbow

I started to put this idea together a few days ago as a Facebook cover. It combines a rainbow I photographed in my garden just over a week ago with the cushions from the bed in my favourite B&B in Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

It seemed a good message in our current situation in Lockdown. So I saved it up for my R day today and put a final version ready this morning.

I put the two photos side by side in a collage on Affinity and then rubbed out the join, which was not hard to do as the tree is dark. I am quite pleased with this one.
Casablanca

@casablanca
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Beautiful rainbow and great message for these hard times.
May 18th, 2020  
