R is for Rainbow

I started to put this idea together a few days ago as a Facebook cover. It combines a rainbow I photographed in my garden just over a week ago with the cushions from the bed in my favourite B&B in Cowes on the Isle of Wight.



It seemed a good message in our current situation in Lockdown. So I saved it up for my R day today and put a final version ready this morning.



I put the two photos side by side in a collage on Affinity and then rubbed out the join, which was not hard to do as the tree is dark. I am quite pleased with this one.