S is for Scones by casablanca
Photo 1146

S is for Scones

Off to buy some more clotted cream now! We have the Tiptree strawberry jam already, of course. Only the best here!

Scones never last long in our house, Teenager and Hubby adore them.

Had to take the photos promptly or there would have been nothing left to picture.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Maggiemae ace
The smile of achievement! One day I wanted to make clotted cream - several days later, I gave up!
May 19th, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
So delicious looking....I think I need to make some today 😄😄
May 19th, 2020  
