Previous
Next
Photo 1146
S is for Scones
Off to buy some more clotted cream now! We have the Tiptree strawberry jam already, of course. Only the best here!
Scones never last long in our house, Teenager and Hubby adore them.
Had to take the photos promptly or there would have been nothing left to picture.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
2
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1332
photos
183
followers
70
following
313% complete
View this month »
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
19th May 2020 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
The smile of achievement! One day I wanted to make clotted cream - several days later, I gave up!
May 19th, 2020
Sarah Bremner
ace
So delicious looking....I think I need to make some today 😄😄
May 19th, 2020
