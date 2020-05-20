T is for Tape Measure

Turns out yesterday should have been S is for Sprain as I managed to turn my ankle over and ended up with it elevating, iced and having to rest! Improving well this morning and I coincidentally have an online appointment with my physio later, so that ought to help! Laughing at myself because I have plantar fasciitis pain on my right foot, now a sprain on my left ankle, so I literally don't have a leg to stand on LOL!!



Back to T........



T is for Tape Measure.......which tells me I have eaten far too much during the last 8 and a half weeks of Lockdown and am distinctly rounder than I was!



But on the plus side having just made scones, biscuits and cakes, I have plenty of cheer me up treats til my ankle is recovered! Maybe I'd better lose a few pounds after that........