Photo 1148
U is for Ukelele
Both the Teenager and I own a ukelele: mine is pink and this one is his in a lovely wood grain.
Yesterday, Google's header was Iz, the Hawaiian singer and ukelele player. His version of "Over the Rainbow" remains a favourite of mine.
Then, speaking to my Dad yesterday, he introduced me to the fun of Frank Crumit and his "Ukelele Lady" from 1925.
Here's a link for Iz:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1bFr2SWP1I
And here's one for Frank Crumit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yj0TpHbRIpA
Just in case you fancied a listen!
21st May 2020
21st May 20
