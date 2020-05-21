U is for Ukelele

Both the Teenager and I own a ukelele: mine is pink and this one is his in a lovely wood grain.Yesterday, Google's header was Iz, the Hawaiian singer and ukelele player. His version of "Over the Rainbow" remains a favourite of mine.Then, speaking to my Dad yesterday, he introduced me to the fun of Frank Crumit and his "Ukelele Lady" from 1925.Here's a link for Iz:And here's one for Frank Crumit:Just in case you fancied a listen!