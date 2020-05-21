Previous
U is for Ukelele by casablanca
Photo 1148

U is for Ukelele

Both the Teenager and I own a ukelele: mine is pink and this one is his in a lovely wood grain.

Yesterday, Google's header was Iz, the Hawaiian singer and ukelele player. His version of "Over the Rainbow" remains a favourite of mine.

Then, speaking to my Dad yesterday, he introduced me to the fun of Frank Crumit and his "Ukelele Lady" from 1925.

Here's a link for Iz:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1bFr2SWP1I

And here's one for Frank Crumit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yj0TpHbRIpA

Just in case you fancied a listen!
Casablanca

