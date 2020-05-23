W is for Wookie

Chewbacca to be precise! Those who know me well enough will know that we are all huge Star Wars fans in our house. This little Lego figure is mine and sits on the windowsill near my desk. It makes me smile.



The Teenager and I have a few between us - well, I have three figures and he has a dozen or so! Purchased from a teeny little one man model and collectibles shop in Cowes run by a lovely black t-shirted guy with a huge knowledge of such things.



When we are allowed back to the island again.......if he is still there.......we will buy another figure to celebrate.



The orange meat in his hand is a roasted porg, should you be baffled. In which case, you probably still are!