Previous
Next
W is for Wookie by casablanca
Photo 1150

W is for Wookie

Chewbacca to be precise! Those who know me well enough will know that we are all huge Star Wars fans in our house. This little Lego figure is mine and sits on the windowsill near my desk. It makes me smile.

The Teenager and I have a few between us - well, I have three figures and he has a dozen or so! Purchased from a teeny little one man model and collectibles shop in Cowes run by a lovely black t-shirted guy with a huge knowledge of such things.

When we are allowed back to the island again.......if he is still there.......we will buy another figure to celebrate.

The orange meat in his hand is a roasted porg, should you be baffled. In which case, you probably still are!
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
315% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I'm glad it makes you smile! In addition, the fact that your son has joined or allowed you to join on some of his great interests, is the best!
May 23rd, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
I have never understood what goes on in star wars - not my type of films. Anything that bonds parents to their children is always something to be cherished. So whether you like them or not, it is a great joy between you two.
May 23rd, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Great to have a shared interest with your teenager although anything Star Wars baffles me.
May 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise