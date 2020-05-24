Sign up
X is for Xylophone
This was my son's when he was small. I always loved the expression on the cat's face!
The word Xylophone fascinates me. It comes from the Greek words ξύλον meaning "wood" and φωνή meaning "voice."
So technically the ones like this that have metal keys have more in common with a Glockenspiel, but as that doesn't begin with X..........today it is a Xylophone!!
24th May 2020
Casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
Kathy A
ace
Such a cute xylophone. I bought my grandkids a really cool xylophone from Hamleys in London and carried it all around Europe so that was going to be my photo today but they take toys from my place to their place and vice versa and of course it wasn’t here when I needed it.
May 24th, 2020
Brennie B
Love that cats face..we have an old Fisher Price one somewhere.hope you all doing ok..xxx hugs
May 24th, 2020
