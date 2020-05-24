X is for Xylophone

This was my son's when he was small. I always loved the expression on the cat's face!



The word Xylophone fascinates me. It comes from the Greek words ξύλον meaning "wood" and φωνή meaning "voice."



So technically the ones like this that have metal keys have more in common with a Glockenspiel, but as that doesn't begin with X..........today it is a Xylophone!!