Y is for Yellow

The last remaining alstromeira in the bouquet of yellow flowers my hubby gave me on our anniversary almost 4 weeks ago. The roses and freesia have long gone, but alstromeira lasts so well.



A hot and sunny Bank Holiday Monday here in my corner of England today. I shall be hiding away from the sun mostly as I had an awful migraine yesterday and am still shaking off the dregs this morning. But I do have a call with a lovely pal to look forward to and laughter, they say, is the best medicine. She always makes me laugh!



Have a good day, people.