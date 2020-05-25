Previous
Y is for Yellow by casablanca
Photo 1152

Y is for Yellow

The last remaining alstromeira in the bouquet of yellow flowers my hubby gave me on our anniversary almost 4 weeks ago. The roses and freesia have long gone, but alstromeira lasts so well.

A hot and sunny Bank Holiday Monday here in my corner of England today. I shall be hiding away from the sun mostly as I had an awful migraine yesterday and am still shaking off the dregs this morning. But I do have a call with a lovely pal to look forward to and laughter, they say, is the best medicine. She always makes me laugh!

Have a good day, people.
Casablanca

Wylie ace
gorgeous colour
May 25th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful colour, great close up shot.
May 25th, 2020  
Cazzi ace
A gorgeous flower and lovely shades of yellow. Enjoy your call - friendship and laughter and definitely the best tonic!
May 25th, 2020  
