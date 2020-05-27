Previous
Next
First Clue... by casablanca
Photo 1154

First Clue...

Hint:  it is not g for glasses!

Guess the word in the photo. That will give you the first letter.

The letters will give you the initials that form a five word phrase over five days.

I will tell you the word in the photo on tomorrow's picture, so you will have the letter if you didn't get it. I'll reveal the whole phrase if no-one gets it on the 1st June.

This first one is slightly more cryptic than the others will be!
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I don’t understand what we need to do - letters, words, initials??
May 27th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@kjarn It is a five word phrase, one word each day.
The picture is an image of something. If you choose the right word, you get the first letter.
eg if it were a two word phrase such as "time flies" the first image might be a tomato, so that gives you the letter T. The second image might be a fractal, so that gives you the letter F. Once you have the letters, you can see if you can think of the phrase.
Slightly cryptic but fun if you like word play and puzzles!
May 27th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Ok , I get it now. I’m not much good at this sort of stuff but I’ll give it a go
May 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise