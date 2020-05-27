First Clue...

Hint: it is not g for glasses!



Guess the word in the photo. That will give you the first letter.



The letters will give you the initials that form a five word phrase over five days.



I will tell you the word in the photo on tomorrow's picture, so you will have the letter if you didn't get it. I'll reveal the whole phrase if no-one gets it on the 1st June.



This first one is slightly more cryptic than the others will be!