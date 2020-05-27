Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1154
First Clue...
Hint: it is not g for glasses!
Guess the word in the photo. That will give you the first letter.
The letters will give you the initials that form a five word phrase over five days.
I will tell you the word in the photo on tomorrow's picture, so you will have the letter if you didn't get it. I'll reveal the whole phrase if no-one gets it on the 1st June.
This first one is slightly more cryptic than the others will be!
27th May 2020
27th May 20
3
0
Embed Code
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1340
photos
184
followers
70
following
316% complete
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
SZ-31MR
Taken
27th May 2020 7:21am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Kathy A
ace
I don’t understand what we need to do - letters, words, initials??
May 27th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
@kjarn
It is a five word phrase, one word each day.
The picture is an image of something. If you choose the right word, you get the first letter.
eg if it were a two word phrase such as "time flies" the first image might be a tomato, so that gives you the letter T. The second image might be a fractal, so that gives you the letter F. Once you have the letters, you can see if you can think of the phrase.
Slightly cryptic but fun if you like word play and puzzles!
May 27th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Ok , I get it now. I’m not much good at this sort of stuff but I’ll give it a go
May 27th, 2020
