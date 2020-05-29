Previous
Clue 3... by casablanca
Photo 1156

Clue 3...

Well, done - you are getting good at this!

Just to clarify:

1. Guess the word in the photo 

2. Using that same letter, you will unfurl the five word phrase over the five days.

So far we have
L for lens and ?
O for open and ?
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
316% complete

Photo Details

