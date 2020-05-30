Sign up
Photo 1157
Clue 4...
A couple of people correctly guessed yesterday's word as Teacup.
Just to recap:
1. Guess the word in the photo
2. Using that same letter, you will unfurl the five word phrase over the five days.
So far we have :
L for lens and ?
O for open and ?
T for teacup and ?
30th May 2020
30th May 20
2
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1343
photos
183
followers
70
following
316% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
SZ-31MR
Taken
30th May 2020 7:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Howcroft
Too difficult casa .
I could ask google 😀😀📷
May 30th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I might go with
@phil_howcroft
- like and admire your creation!
May 30th, 2020
