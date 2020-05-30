Previous
Clue 4... by casablanca
Clue 4...

A couple of people correctly guessed yesterday's word as Teacup.

Just to recap:

1. Guess the word in the photo 

2. Using that same letter, you will unfurl the five word phrase over the five days.

So far we have :

L for lens and ?
O for open and ?
T for teacup and ?
Casablanca

Phil Howcroft
Too difficult casa .
I could ask google 😀😀📷
May 30th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I might go with @phil_howcroft - like and admire your creation!
May 30th, 2020  
