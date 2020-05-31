Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1158
Clue 5...
We have reached the final clue!
So far we have:
L for Lens and...?
O for Open and...?
T for Teacup and...?
B for Bell and...?
Some clues have been more cryptic than others!
Once you have the final one today, you have all the letters ready to work out the five word phrase they represent.
Answer will be given tomorrow!
31st May 2020
31st May 20
2
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1344
photos
183
followers
70
following
1151
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
Kathy A
ace
Citrus, Lemon, Soap, Wash . I’m stumped again
May 31st, 2020
Cazzi
ace
Hmmm? Well I'm thinking this could be soap. Look On The Bright Side maybe? 😎
May 31st, 2020
