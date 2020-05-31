Previous
Clue 5... by casablanca
Photo 1158

Clue 5...

We have reached the final clue!

So far we have:

L for Lens and...?
O for Open and...?
T for Teacup and...?
B for Bell and...?

Some clues have been more cryptic than others!

Once you have the final one today, you have all the letters ready to work out the five word phrase they represent.

Answer will be given tomorrow!
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
Kathy A ace
Citrus, Lemon, Soap, Wash . I’m stumped again
May 31st, 2020  
Cazzi ace
Hmmm? Well I'm thinking this could be soap. Look On The Bright Side maybe? 😎
May 31st, 2020  
