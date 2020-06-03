My car

Someone has been borrowing my car to practice his driving!



Teenager was learning in a manual car at home before he went on his course in January. His instructor had always recommended he did not practice in my car because it is an automatic, but as he is stuck at home in Lockdown and driving lessons and tests are impossible because of the inability to socially distance in a car, we are taking him out in mine anyway.



It is good practice for road position, reading other driver's intentions, road signs etc and he is coming on very well indeed.



Hubby is mostly taking him but occasionally I do. We are trying to give him practice at major A roads, country lanes with no road markings, side streets, took him into the viper's nest of terrible driving and parking that is the local Sainsbury supermarket car park. It's all good for developing good road sense.



Hopefully he will be able to pick up manual driving again when such things are possible later this year. In the meantime, mirror signal manoeuvre it is........