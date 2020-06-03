Previous
My car by casablanca
My car

Someone has been borrowing my car to practice his driving!  

Teenager was learning in a manual car at home before he went on his course in January.  His instructor had always recommended he did not practice in my car because it is an automatic, but as he is stuck at home in Lockdown and driving lessons and tests are impossible because of the inability to socially distance in a car, we are taking him out in mine anyway.

It is good practice for road position, reading other driver's intentions, road signs etc and he is coming on very well indeed. 

Hubby is mostly taking him but occasionally I do.  We are trying to give him practice at major A roads, country lanes with no road markings, side streets, took him into the viper's nest of terrible driving and parking that is the local Sainsbury supermarket car park.  It's all good for developing good road sense.  

Hopefully he will be able to pick up manual driving again when such things are possible later this year.  In the meantime, mirror signal manoeuvre it is........
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Maggiemae ace
Good to be able to do this now! So important!
June 3rd, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Great image!! Loving his beard!! Well done on taking him out and giving him good road sense!! So important and yes I would think Sainsbury's car park would show him everything he should not do!! If he doesn't get in a car until driving lessons resume he will has lost any confidence he had and forgotten all he has learnt. He can easily pick up the manual gear box at a later date. Mind you I think we should all have automatics!! I love mine!!
June 3rd, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Looks like he is enjoying himself. I learnt to drive on a manual and have always driven manuals as I was from the school of “manual is real driving, automatic is cheating” until I bought a new car last year that only came in automatic - best thing ever, I’ll never return to a manual!
June 3rd, 2020  
Hazel ace
He certainly looks happy! I think any road practice is good practice. Good luck to him!
June 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
