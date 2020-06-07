Previous
Hailstones and Rose Petals by casablanca
Photo 1165

Yesterday, I was deadheading roses in the morning. In the afternoon, we had some almighty hailstorms, heavy rain and strong winds.

Peeked out of the window just before teatime and saw the bed beneath a rose bush covered in fallen petals and hailstones. I liked the colours together. So odd to see ice in the garden in June!

I have an Aussie friend who said if she were to buy a house in England, she would name it "Sunny Spells and Showers" because the English weather always seemed to include both in the same day!
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Casablanca

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
They are impressive hailstones. Great shot.
June 7th, 2020  
JackieR ace
What a beautiful capture of nature at her most fickle!!
June 7th, 2020  
Wylie ace
lovely combo, could be pearls at a stretch!
June 7th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
In some parts of NZ you can get 4 seasons in a day. Seems to be happening a lot more nowadays! Obviously the ground is still cold - the hail is not melting!
June 7th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Those hailstones are so small, the colours are lovely
June 7th, 2020  
Cazzi ace
Great shot! Looks very beautiful.
June 7th, 2020  
