Hailstones and Rose Petals

Yesterday, I was deadheading roses in the morning. In the afternoon, we had some almighty hailstorms, heavy rain and strong winds.



Peeked out of the window just before teatime and saw the bed beneath a rose bush covered in fallen petals and hailstones. I liked the colours together. So odd to see ice in the garden in June!



I have an Aussie friend who said if she were to buy a house in England, she would name it "Sunny Spells and Showers" because the English weather always seemed to include both in the same day!