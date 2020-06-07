Sign up
Photo 1165
Hailstones and Rose Petals
Yesterday, I was deadheading roses in the morning. In the afternoon, we had some almighty hailstorms, heavy rain and strong winds.
Peeked out of the window just before teatime and saw the bed beneath a rose bush covered in fallen petals and hailstones. I liked the colours together. So odd to see ice in the garden in June!
I have an Aussie friend who said if she were to buy a house in England, she would name it "Sunny Spells and Showers" because the English weather always seemed to include both in the same day!
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
6th June 2020 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
They are impressive hailstones. Great shot.
June 7th, 2020
JackieR
ace
What a beautiful capture of nature at her most fickle!!
June 7th, 2020
Wylie
ace
lovely combo, could be pearls at a stretch!
June 7th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
In some parts of NZ you can get 4 seasons in a day. Seems to be happening a lot more nowadays! Obviously the ground is still cold - the hail is not melting!
June 7th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Those hailstones are so small, the colours are lovely
June 7th, 2020
Cazzi
ace
Great shot! Looks very beautiful.
June 7th, 2020
