World Oceans Day by casablanca
Photo 1166

World Oceans Day

8th June is World Oceans Day, a day dedicated to ocean conservation and sustainability. So I put together a collage of some of the seas and oceans I have enjoyed:

Top left: Son aged 13 at Montauk, Long Island, Atlantic Ocean (west)
Centre left:  Camber Sands, The English Channel
Bottom left:  San Francisco, Pacific Ocean (east)
Centre top:  Hubby at Bondi Beach, Australia, Pacific Ocean (west)
Centre bottom:  Son sailing, The Solent
Top right:  Isles of Scilly, Atlantic Ocean (east)
Centre right:  High seas at Scarborough North Bay, The North Sea
Bottom right:  Positano, the Amalfi Coast, Mediterranean Sea
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Lynn ace
A beautiful collection of shots. Fingers crossed that there will be an opportunity to visit the coast this summer
June 8th, 2020  
FBailey ace
What a beautiful collage
June 8th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Great collage with some atmospheric shots.
June 8th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful collage, lots of fabulous oceans
June 8th, 2020  
