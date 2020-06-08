World Oceans Day

8th June is World Oceans Day, a day dedicated to ocean conservation and sustainability. So I put together a collage of some of the seas and oceans I have enjoyed:



Top left: Son aged 13 at Montauk, Long Island, Atlantic Ocean (west)

Centre left: Camber Sands, The English Channel

Bottom left: San Francisco, Pacific Ocean (east)

Centre top: Hubby at Bondi Beach, Australia, Pacific Ocean (west)

Centre bottom: Son sailing, The Solent

Top right: Isles of Scilly, Atlantic Ocean (east)

Centre right: High seas at Scarborough North Bay, The North Sea

Bottom right: Positano, the Amalfi Coast, Mediterranean Sea