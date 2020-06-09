Sandstorm

Hubby has been told to take this week and next week off work, despite the fact that we cannot yet go anywhere! Lots of firms here are doing this because they fear everyone suddenly taking holidays in September and having no-one available to do any work.



We have the Teenager's birthday next week to look forward to, but this week? Decided to decorate the hall, landing and stairwell. Big job but with three of us on it, we should manage it by the end of the week.



So a speedy selfie and now I had better get back to sanding those bannisters!