Sandstorm by casablanca
Sandstorm

Hubby has been told to take this week and next week off work, despite the fact that we cannot yet go anywhere! Lots of firms here are doing this because they fear everyone suddenly taking holidays in September and having no-one available to do any work.

We have the Teenager's birthday next week to look forward to, but this week? Decided to decorate the hall, landing and stairwell. Big job but with three of us on it, we should manage it by the end of the week.

So a speedy selfie and now I had better get back to sanding those bannisters!
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Casablanca

Hazel ace
Well done! Masks have multiple uses. You are an attractive DIYer. Like the headband!
June 9th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Good on you all, how nice to be working together. I love the sign on the door
June 9th, 2020  
