Glossing

Got some help today with painting the doors up on the landing. Teenager about to paint his first ever door with good old Dulux Once Gloss in brilliant white. The purple in the background is his bedroom.



The Bombsite label that amused several people yesterday was actually not his room, but downstairs in the hallway on the door leading to our storeroom for coats and shoes!



I am on architraves, skirting and bannisters. All a bit finicky in places! But we are making good progress. Usually all the decorating in the house is done by only me. This time there are three of us. It's a great help!



Lunch break now, hence posting a picture. Will catch up with returns as soon as possible, just a tad busy for now!