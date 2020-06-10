Previous
Next
Glossing by casablanca
Photo 1168

Glossing

Got some help today with painting the doors up on the landing. Teenager about to paint his first ever door with good old Dulux Once Gloss in brilliant white. The purple in the background is his bedroom.

The Bombsite label that amused several people yesterday was actually not his room, but downstairs in the hallway on the door leading to our storeroom for coats and shoes!

I am on architraves, skirting and bannisters. All a bit finicky in places! But we are making good progress. Usually all the decorating in the house is done by only me. This time there are three of us. It's a great help!

Lunch break now, hence posting a picture. Will catch up with returns as soon as possible, just a tad busy for now!
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
320% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise