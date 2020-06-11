Going white!

Decs progressing well. We have finished glossing the bannisters, the skirtings, 10 internal doors, 4 of which had 9 glass panels in each agggh, understairs cupboard......we are now going to let it all settle and tomorrow will begin on the emulsion on the walls.



If I had done all this by myself, it would have taken me a couple of weeks so it is absolute bliss to have two helpers to get it all done so fast.



Only now I have white hair......full of gloss paint and I am not sure whether to attempt to use white spirit on my hair (not especially appealing) or whether to embrace my inner Cruella de Ville and see what the hairdresser can do with it in a few weeks.......LOL!!