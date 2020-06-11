Previous
Going white! by casablanca
Going white!

Decs progressing well. We have finished glossing the bannisters, the skirtings, 10 internal doors, 4 of which had 9 glass panels in each agggh, understairs cupboard......we are now going to let it all settle and tomorrow will begin on the emulsion on the walls.

If I had done all this by myself, it would have taken me a couple of weeks so it is absolute bliss to have two helpers to get it all done so fast.

Only now I have white hair......full of gloss paint and I am not sure whether to attempt to use white spirit on my hair (not especially appealing) or whether to embrace my inner Cruella de Ville and see what the hairdresser can do with it in a few weeks.......LOL!!
Casablanca

Junko Y ace
That sounds like a big project! As for showing off your "white" hair, I always avoid having the top of my head showing in photos because it surprises me every time -- look at that white! look at where my har is thinning! Because from the mirror front side, I have more black so I keep believing I really don't have much gray.
June 11th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@jyokota Yes, the top is always a surprise, isn't it? We don't normally see it though others do. Hubby doesn't like views from above or behind now because he has a lot less hair than he used to! Not sure how to get gloss paint out of my hair, but it matches the new white hair growing at the temples!
June 11th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
@casablanca It's a statement white, like a fashion thing so you don't need to remove it. As for seeing me from the top, I'm always the shortest one so I know everyone else sees the top of my head!
June 11th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@jyokota Ha ha, I know that feeling! I am always the shortest too! Hey......you mean I am fashionable? Wow, that is a first for me!
June 11th, 2020  
