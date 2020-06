Bundle of Joy!

Happy Birthday to my amazing Teenager today!



I thank God He saved that life of that teeny tiny premature baby 19 years ago and for all the joy that boy has brought into our lives. He's come through so many struggles, I am ridiculously proud of him.



Throwing him a little beach party in our garden today, a bit of retro fun with the paddling pool, sandpit, garden games and lots of ice cream and cake! Why not, eh? He can't be on the sea today sailing as his course has not yet been able to re-open, so I have brought a bit of the seaside to him.



Off to celebrate now - have a good day, people!