Photo 1180
Final Clue...
For those of you who are struggling, here are some helps with the letters from the first four days. See if you can manage to make a guess at the solution before it is revealed tomorrow!
First letter C
Second letter A
Third letter L
Fourth letter S
Fifth letter ?
Phrase?
Cazzi's answer yesterday made me laugh out loud, it was brilliant!
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
1
0
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
22nd June 2020 7:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
B for battleship? Absolutely no idea for the phrase, but I wait with interest to see everyone's attempts and the answer, of course!
June 22nd, 2020
