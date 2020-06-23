Previous
Next
Puzzle 2 Solution by casablanca
Photo 1181

Puzzle 2 Solution

Cazzi and her son's teamwork came up with the correct solution yesterday, so gold stars there!

Thanks for engaging with the fun. Interestingly, hubby and I did an online intelligence test recently connected to a BBC programme. He came out superbly on the maths logic and spatial awareness tests, whereas I was rubbish, but I came out in the top percentile for words and language, whereas he was a long way down.

Just goes to show not everyone's brain excels at the same kind of logic. Always fun to have a go, eh?
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Excellent! Love the way you've designed the answer in a photo collage. Well done Cazzi!
June 23rd, 2020  
Diana ace
Brilliantly done,I failed this miserably ;-)
June 23rd, 2020  
Monique ace
Very clever ☺️
June 23rd, 2020  
Kathy A ace
That’s the exact phrase I thought it was 😂😂😂
June 23rd, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@kjarn I knew it! You were just holding back to give everyone else space, eh?
June 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise