Puzzle 2 Solution

Cazzi and her son's teamwork came up with the correct solution yesterday, so gold stars there!



Thanks for engaging with the fun. Interestingly, hubby and I did an online intelligence test recently connected to a BBC programme. He came out superbly on the maths logic and spatial awareness tests, whereas I was rubbish, but I came out in the top percentile for words and language, whereas he was a long way down.



Just goes to show not everyone's brain excels at the same kind of logic. Always fun to have a go, eh?